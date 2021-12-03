Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) to Buy

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

FLUX opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Flux Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,652,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. 24.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

