Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) to “Buy”

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $846.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,743 shares of company stock worth $161,518 over the last quarter. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 230.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 512,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 54.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 192,949 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

