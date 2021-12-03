Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OXINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OXINF opened at $30.65 on Thursday. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

