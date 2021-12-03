Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Silvergate Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.10.

Shares of SI stock opened at $194.26 on Monday. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.91.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 9,575 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,104,763.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,252,199.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,339 shares of company stock valued at $33,095,554. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth $31,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

