ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) 1-Day Volume Tops $266,161.00

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $197,610.58 and approximately $266,161.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZelaaPayAE alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007736 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000170 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000779 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZelaaPayAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelaaPayAE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.