Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 14,671 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 943,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 7.3% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $31,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 73,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.69. 459,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,591,226. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

