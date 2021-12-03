Zhang Financial LLC Buys 25,027 Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares during the period. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned approximately 1.47% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 105,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,488,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

BKLC stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.50. 32,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,992. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.14 and a fifty-two week high of $89.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.46.

