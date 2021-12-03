Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,411. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.47. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

