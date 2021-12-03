Zhang Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,426 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Biogen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Biogen by 10,230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 191,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,429,000 after purchasing an additional 189,985 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,882. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.92. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.46 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut Biogen to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.91.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.