Zhang Financial LLC Sells 356 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $54.94. 12,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $55.67.

