Zhang Financial LLC Takes $498,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,667,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,020,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $714,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $402.37. 8,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,428. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $252.02 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.65.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.