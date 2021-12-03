Zhihu Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 23,800 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,335 put options.

Shares of NYSE:ZH opened at $6.96 on Friday. Zhihu has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,360,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,722,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Zhihu by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zhihu by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 621,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.32.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

