Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0815 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $985.37 million and approximately $81.71 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,374,627,839 coins and its circulating supply is 12,083,160,686 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

