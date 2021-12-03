Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.20.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Z traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 22,242,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,272. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 1.21. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,744. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

