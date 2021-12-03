Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Gap Up to $53.77

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.77, but opened at $58.91. Zillow Group shares last traded at $57.51, with a volume of 7,716 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Truist cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

