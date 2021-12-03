Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.31

Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.31 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26). Zoltav Resources shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.36. The company has a market cap of £28.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85.

Zoltav Resources Company Profile (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

