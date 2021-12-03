Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ZUMZ opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zumiez by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

