Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Gap Up to $9.06

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $9.50. Zymergen shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 1,048 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Zymergen in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.71.

In other news, CEO Jay T. Flatley purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zymergen by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

