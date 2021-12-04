$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Martin Midstream Partners.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,556 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,384 shares of company stock worth $157,638. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 909,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMLP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 354,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,828. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -5.88%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.