$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.24. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

AGTI stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $476,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,236 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

