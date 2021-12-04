$0.19 EPS Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. CEVA posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEVA. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,921. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11. CEVA has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $982.43 million, a P/E ratio of -329.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.04.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,092,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 858,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 434,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

