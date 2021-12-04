$0.32 EPS Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.30. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

ALRM stock opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.45.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $126,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,711 shares of company stock valued at $7,593,759. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,551,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,477,000 after acquiring an additional 95,696 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,411,000 after acquiring an additional 444,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 238,432 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,672,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,985,000 after acquiring an additional 53,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Alarm.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.