$0.33 EPS Expected for SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SWK.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 14.77%.

SWKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of SWKH opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. SWK has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of SWK during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SWK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SWK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SWK by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SWK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

