$0.44 EPS Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

FMBI opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.18. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,829,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,870,000 after purchasing an additional 715,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,368,000 after purchasing an additional 595,399 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,624,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.