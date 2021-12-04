$0.45 EPS Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. B&G Foods posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 75.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

