$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.39. Murphy Oil posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 655.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

MUR opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.59%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

