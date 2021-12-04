$0.80 EPS Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Community Bank System reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 17.1% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 150,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Community Bank System by 17.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 765,439 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Community Bank System by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Community Bank System by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

