$0.80 EPS Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Community Bank System reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Bank System.
Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 17.1% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 150,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Community Bank System by 17.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 765,439 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Community Bank System by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Community Bank System by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.
Community Bank System Company Profile
Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.
