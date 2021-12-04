$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. ArcBest posted sales of $816.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.74. 286,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,676. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $116.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

