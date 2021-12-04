$1.16 EPS Expected for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.13. Guess? reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of GES traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.50. 1,412,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,844. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Guess? declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Robotti Robert bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 28.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the second quarter worth about $578,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the second quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

