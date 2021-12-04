-$1.72 EPS Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.39). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($3.86) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($8.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.75) to ($8.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,793,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,436,016. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

