$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report earnings per share of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.90. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $434.13. 365,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,651. The company’s 50-day moving average is $424.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

