$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will report earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Boot Barn posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 24.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 95.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 69.1% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $120.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.13 and a 200 day moving average of $91.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 2.85. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

