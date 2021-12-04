104,428 Shares in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 11,056.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 953,301 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 175,365 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $167.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.68. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.
About Seelos Therapeutics
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.
