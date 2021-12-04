10,465 Shares in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOWL opened at $14.40 on Friday. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Werewolf Therapeutics Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

