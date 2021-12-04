10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear Sells 10,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $1,477,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

10x Genomics stock traded down $10.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.92. 1,643,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,398. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.15 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.40 and a 200-day moving average of $169.80.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 808.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

