$12.11 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will post sales of $12.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $31.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $31.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $46.50 million, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $49.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

LAZR stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,279,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,228,233. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,849 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,628 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth $73,317,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,497,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,778,000 after acquiring an additional 173,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,574,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after acquiring an additional 660,214 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.