$12.20 Million in Sales Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will post $12.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the highest is $14.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year sales of $46.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.00 million to $48.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $229.10 million, with estimates ranging from $137.30 million to $301.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million.

LEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

Shares of Lion Electric stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.26. 1,556,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,784. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

