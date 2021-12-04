12,426 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,426 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.51.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.71. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $42.39 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

