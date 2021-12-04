13,915 Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,915 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 30.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Century Communities by 29.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average is $68.14. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

