$14.04 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post $14.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.79 million and the lowest is $11.10 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $54.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $57.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $78.00 million, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $110.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,201,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,500,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,125,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after buying an additional 1,061,697 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBPH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. 441,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,139. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

