15,779 Shares in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Weis Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 18.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 17.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 410.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.41. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $66.95.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

