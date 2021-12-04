$16.89 Million in Sales Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will report sales of $16.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.62 million to $19.00 million. NETSTREIT posted sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $58.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.95 million to $61.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $79.85 million, with estimates ranging from $62.63 million to $102.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth approximately $10,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 25.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 50,753 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 4.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 442,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 40.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 354,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 102,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTST traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.47. 291,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,143. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $850.75 million, a PE ratio of 126.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 470.59%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

