16,567 Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Buckle by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Buckle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Buckle by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Buckle by 49.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $46.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

