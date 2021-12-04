17,280 Shares in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HZO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $52.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

