1stdibs.Com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DIBS) Lock-Up Period To End on December 7th

1stdibs.Com’s (NASDAQ:DIBS) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, December 7th. 1stdibs.Com had issued 5,750,000 shares in its IPO on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $115,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 1stdibs.Com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.34. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 22,500 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $300,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $348,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at $6,155,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at $174,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at $6,029,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

