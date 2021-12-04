2,273 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,391,000 after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,888,000 after acquiring an additional 155,172 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth approximately $175,245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,295,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,952,000 after acquiring an additional 208,045 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.80 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.71 and a twelve month high of $132.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.64 and its 200-day moving average is $124.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,638 shares of company stock worth $1,505,994 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.