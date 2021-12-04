22,900 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,424 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 228.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,934,000 after purchasing an additional 541,551 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $132.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.10. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

