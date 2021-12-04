$23.44 Million in Sales Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report sales of $23.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $95.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.41 million to $99.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $124.76 million, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

DCPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCPH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $61.92.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

