$27.03 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to post sales of $27.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.90 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $33.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $99.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.70 million to $100.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $110.69 million, with estimates ranging from $105.57 million to $115.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,406. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. The company has a market cap of $220.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $23.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

