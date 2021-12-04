$3.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.90 and the highest is $4.93. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings of $3.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $9.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $12.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $25.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.08 to $32.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Shares of NYSE:LPI traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 643,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,494. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $946.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 4.19. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

